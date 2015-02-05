New Issue-Helaba prices 250 mln euro 2022 bond

Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date February 11, 2022
Coupon 0.4 pct
Reoffer price 99.835
Payment Date February 12, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
