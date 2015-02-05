FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Helaba prices 250 mln euro 2022 bond
#Financials
February 5, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Helaba prices 250 mln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date February 11, 2022

Coupon 0.4 pct

Reoffer price 99.835

Payment Date February 12, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000HLB1ZM5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
