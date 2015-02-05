New Issue-Helaba prices 250 mln euro 2022 bond

Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date February 11, 2022

Coupon 0.4 pct

Reoffer price 99.835

Payment Date February 12, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000HLB1ZM5

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)