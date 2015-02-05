New Issue-BayernLB prices 50 mln euro 2025 bond

Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
(BayernLB)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date February 11,2025
Coupon 1.180 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date February 11,2015
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)