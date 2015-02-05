New Issue-Lausanne prices 100 mln SFR 2030 bond

Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Lausanne Stadt
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 04, 2030
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 101.734
Reoffer price 101.734
Payment Date March 02, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)