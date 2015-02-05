New Issue-Lausanne prices 100 mln SFR 2030 bond

Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Lausanne Stadt

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 04, 2030

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 101.734

Reoffer price 101.734

Payment Date March 02, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)