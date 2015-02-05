New Issue-REN Finance prices 300 mln euro 2025 bond

Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower REN FINANCE B.V.(REN FINANCE)
Guarantor REN - Redes Energeticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A.
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date February 12,2025
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 99.668
Reoffer price 99.668
Reoffer yield 2.538 pct
Spread 182 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 101.26 bps
Over the 0.5 pct February 2025 DBR
Payment Date February 12,2015
Lead Manager(s) BNPP, CaixaBI & RBS (B&D)
Ratings Baa3 (stabl)(Moody‘s), BB+(pos)(S&P) &
BBB (stabl)(Fitch)
Listing Irish
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
