BUZZ-LinkedIn Corp: Q4 profit beats estimates

** Corporate networking site’s shares up 6.7 pct at $254 in extended trading

** Sees higher-than-expected Q4 profit as more business used its services to assess candidates for employment

** Q4 revenue from talent solutions products up 41 pct, while that from marketing solutions products rises 56 pct. Revenue from premium subscriptions products up 38 pct

** Q4 profit/share of $0.61 brats average analysts estimate of $0.53

** Q4 revenue rises 44 pct to $643.4 million, above analysts’ estimate of $616.8 million

** Stock had risen nearly 6 pct in 2014