CORRECTED-BUZZ-LinkedIn Corp: Q4 profit beats estimates (Feb. 5)
February 6, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BUZZ-LinkedIn Corp: Q4 profit beats estimates (Feb. 5)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In Feb. 5 item, corrects 2nd bullet to “reports” from “sees”. Corrects to “adjusted profit” from “profit” in second and fourth bullets. Also corrects spelling of “beats” in fourth bullet)

** Corporate networking site’s shares up 6.7 pct at $254 in extended trading

** Reports higher-than-expected Q4 adjusted profit as more business used its services to assess candidates for employment

** Q4 revenue from talent solutions products up 41 pct, while that from marketing solutions products rises 56 pct. Revenue from premium subscriptions products up 38 pct

** Q4 adjusted profit/share of $0.61 beats average analysts estimate of $0.53

** Q4 revenue rises 44 pct to $643.4 million, above analysts’ estimate of $616.8 million

** Stock had risen nearly 6 pct in 2014

