BUZZ-GoPro Inc: Profit forecast may miss estimate

** Action camera maker’s shares down 16 pct at $45.70 in extended trading

** Forecasts Q1 profit that may miss the analysts’ average estimate

** Says Chief Operating Officer Nina Richardson has resigned

** Richardson will leave the company effective Feb. 27, GoPro said in a regulatory filing, without giving a reason for her exit

** Company expects Q1 profit/share of $0.15-$0.17 on sales of $330-$340 million

** Analysts were expecting a profit/share of $0.17 on revenue of $324.7 mln, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

** Up to Thursday’s close GoPro’s stock had more than doubled since its IPO in June last year