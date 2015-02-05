FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-GoPro Inc: Profit forecast may miss estimate
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 5, 2015 / 11:26 PM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-GoPro Inc: Profit forecast may miss estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Action camera maker’s shares down 16 pct at $45.70 in extended trading

** Forecasts Q1 profit that may miss the analysts’ average estimate

** Says Chief Operating Officer Nina Richardson has resigned

** Richardson will leave the company effective Feb. 27, GoPro said in a regulatory filing, without giving a reason for her exit

** Company expects Q1 profit/share of $0.15-$0.17 on sales of $330-$340 million

** Analysts were expecting a profit/share of $0.17 on revenue of $324.7 mln, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

** Up to Thursday’s close GoPro’s stock had more than doubled since its IPO in June last year

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.