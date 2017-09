(Adds link to company report)

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Universal Robina Corp

* Says October to December 2014 net income rose 13 percent to 3.3 billion pesos ($5.29 million), driven by sales of branded foods Source text: (bit.ly/1zdMaYM) Further company coverage: ($1 = 623.5000 pesos) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)