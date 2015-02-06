FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Unicredit Bank prices 250 mln euro 2025 bond
February 6, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Unicredit Bank prices 250 mln euro 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Unicredit Bank AG

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date February 12, 2025

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 99.76

Reoffer price 99.76

Yield 0.65 pct

Payment Date February 12, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BLB & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000HV2ALG5

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

