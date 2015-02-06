New Issue-Helaba prices 250 mln euro 2018 bond

Feb 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on friday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date February 13, 2018
Coupon 1.6 pct
Reoffer price 104.7
Payment Date February 13, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
