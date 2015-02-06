New Issue-Luzerner prices 100 mln SFR PERP bond

Feb 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on friday.
Borrower Luzerner Kantonalbank
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date Perptual
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.25 pct
Payment Date March 06, 2015
Lead Manager(s) ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)