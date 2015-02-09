RPT-BRIEF-Asia Resource Minerals discloses terms of $100 mln equity injection

(Repeats to additional subscribers. No changes to text.)

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Asia Resource Minerals Plc :

* Heads of terms for underwriting $100 million equity injection

* Trust of which Nathaniel Rothschild is principal beneficiary, under which NRH has agreed to underwrite a $100 million equity issue as part of planned recapitalisation of co

* To engage actively with holders of both Berau's $450 million notes due July 2015 and $500 million notes due July 2017 to agree terms of note maturity extension