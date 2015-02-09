BUZZ-ARMS: jumps on $100 mln share issue

** Asia Resource Minerals said it would raise $100 mln through a share issue at 25 pence each, a 79 pct premium to the stock’s closing price on Friday

** Shares in the Indonesia-focused coal miner, formerly known as Bumi, rose as much as 64.3 pct, touching a high of 23p

** ARMS said shares would be underwritten by a trust of Nat Rothschild, the second-largest shareholder in ARMS with an about 18 pct stake

** The company also said it would talk to its bondholders to extend the maturity of both $450 mln notes due July 2015 and $500 mln notes due July 2017 (aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)