New Issue- EFSF prices 1.5 bln euro 2045 bond

Feb 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Financial Stability Facility SA
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date February 17, 2045
Coupon 1.2 pct
Issue price 99.276
Reoffer price 99.276
Yield 1.229 pct
Spread 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 17, 2015
Lead Manager(s) DZ, Goldman Sachs & RBS
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
