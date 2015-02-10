FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- CFF prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond
#Financials
February 10, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- CFF prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Compagnie de Financement Foncier SA (CFF)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 18, 2020

Coupon 0.125 pct

Issue price 99.432

Reoffer price 99.432

Yield 0.2395 pct

Spread Minus 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 18, 2015

Lead Manager(s) RBS, Credit Agricole CIB, Unicredit, Medio & Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0012536704

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
