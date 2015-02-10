New Issue- CFF prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Feb 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Compagnie de Financement Foncier SA (CFF)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 18, 2020

Coupon 0.125 pct

Issue price 99.432

Reoffer price 99.432

Yield 0.2395 pct

Spread Minus 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 18, 2015

Lead Manager(s) RBS, Credit Agricole CIB, Unicredit, Medio & Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0012536704

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)