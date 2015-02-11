FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Dunelm: shares jump on strong results, dividend
February 11, 2015 / 8:32 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Dunelm: shares jump on strong results, dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** British homewares retailer Dunelm Group up 4 pct after reporting a 6.2 pct jump in H1 LfL sales

** Shares the third best performers on FTSE mid-cap index with gains coming on relatively healthy volumes

** The company, which sells bedding, curtains, furniture and home utility items, declared an interim dividend of 5.5p/shr and proposed special distribution of 70p/shr

** CEO said Dunelm has set a new, medium-term goal of growing sales by 50 pct

** “Greater focus on in-store LFL sales growth and a better web platform should ensure this target is hit,” analysts at Oriel Securities say

** Brokerage raised PT and reiterates its “buy” rating

RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

