New Issue-Dalian Port prices 800 mln chinese renminbi 2018 bond

Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Dalian Port PDA Co Ltd

(Dalian Port)

Issue Amount 800 million chinese renminbi

Maturity Date February 17,2018

Coupon 4.500 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date February 17,2015

Lead Manager(s) ABC, CCBI & Huatai

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing HKSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10-1000

Governing Law Hong Kong

