New Issue-Dalian Port prices 800 mln chinese renminbi 2018 bond

Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Dalian Port PDA Co Ltd
(Dalian Port)
Issue Amount 800 million chinese renminbi
Maturity Date February 17,2018
Coupon 4.500 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date February 17,2015
Lead Manager(s) ABC, CCBI & Huatai
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing HKSE
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10-1000
Governing Law Hong Kong
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)