New Issue-PSHypo adds a dual tranche deal

Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute
(PSHypo)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 300 million swiss franc
Maturity Date January 19, 2018
Coupon 0.500 pct
Issue price 102.5500
Reoffer price 102.5500
Reoffer yield Minus 0.371 pct
Spread 36.4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
Temporary ISIN CH0271288513
Parent ISIN CH0206074871
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
The issue size will total 870 million swiss franc when fungible
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 105 million swiss franc
Maturity Date November 16, 2023
Coupon 1.125 basis points
Issue price 109.2700
Reoffer price 109.2700
Reoffer yield 0.06 pct
Spread 7.4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
Temporary ISIN CH0271288539
Parent ISIN CH019958958
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
The issue size will total 685 million swiss franc when fungible
Common terms
Payment Date February 23,2015
Lead Manager(s) CS, SVR & UBS
Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 5
Governing Law Swiss
