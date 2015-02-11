New Issue- Aareal Bank prices $50 mln 2023 bond

Feb 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Aareal Bank AG
Issue Amount $50 million
Maturity Date February 20, 2023
Coupon 0.45 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.45 pct
Payment Date February 20, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
