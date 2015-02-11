New Issue- BNG prices 250 mln stg 2019 bond

Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date Devember 9, 2019
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.882
Yield 1.396 pct
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UKT 3.75 pct Septmber, 2019
Payment Date February 18, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Netherlands
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)