New Issue- BNG prices 250 mln stg 2019 bond
February 11, 2015 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- BNG prices 250 mln stg 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date Devember 9, 2019

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.882

Yield 1.396 pct

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UKT 3.75 pct Septmber, 2019

Payment Date February 18, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Netherlands

ISIN XS1190712320

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

