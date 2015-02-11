New Issue- City of Stockhom prices 500 mln nok 2022 to FRN

Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower City of Stockhom

Issue Amount 500 million norwegian krone

Maturity Date February 18, 2022

Coupon 3 months Nibor + 8 basis points

Reoffer price par

Payment Date February 18, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1000

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1190992930

