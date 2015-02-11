New Issue- City of Stockhom prices 500 mln nok 2022 to FRN

Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower City of Stockhom
Issue Amount 500 million norwegian krone
Maturity Date February 18, 2022
Coupon 3 months Nibor + 8 basis points
Reoffer price par
Payment Date February 18, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1000
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
