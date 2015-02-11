New Issue- Nordea Bank prices 750 mln sek 2020 bond

Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nordea Bank AB
Issue Amount 750 million swedish crown
Maturity Date February 18, 2020
Coupon 0.85 pct
Payment Date February 18, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Nordea Bank Danmark A/S
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (m) 1
Governing Law United Kingdom
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
