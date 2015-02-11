FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Nordea Bank prices 750 mln sek 2020 bond
#Financials
February 11, 2015 / 3:41 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Nordea Bank prices 750 mln sek 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nordea Bank AB

Issue Amount 750 million swedish crown

Maturity Date February 18, 2020

Coupon 0.85 pct

Payment Date February 18, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Bank Danmark A/S

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (m) 1

Governing Law United Kingdom

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
