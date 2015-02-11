New Issue- Nordea Bank prices 750 mln sek 2020 bond

Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nordea Bank AB

Issue Amount 750 million swedish crown

Maturity Date February 18, 2020

Coupon 0.85 pct

Payment Date February 18, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Bank Danmark A/S

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (m) 1

Governing Law United Kingdom

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

