New Issue- Norddeutsche Landesbank prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond
#Financials
February 12, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Norddeutsche Landesbank prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 31, 2019

Coupon 0.025 pct

Reoffer price 99.874

Spread Minus 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 19, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, HSH NORDBANK, Natixis, NORD/LB and UniCredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS1191428652

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
