New Issue- Norddeutsche Landesbank prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Feb 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 31, 2019

Coupon 0.025 pct

Reoffer price 99.874

Spread Minus 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 19, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, HSH NORDBANK, Natixis, NORD/LB and UniCredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS1191428652

