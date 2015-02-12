New Issue-WGZ Bank prices 50 mln euro 2020 bond

Feb 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Westdeutsche Genossenschafts Zentralbank
(WGZ Bank)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date March 16, 2020
Coupon 0.500 pct
Issue price 100.8100
Reoffer price 100.8100
Reoffer yield 0.34 pct
Payment Date February 16,2015
Lead Manager(s) WGZ
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Duesseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)