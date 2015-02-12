New Issue-WGZ Bank prices 50 mln euro 2020 bond

Feb 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Westdeutsche Genossenschafts Zentralbank

(WGZ Bank)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date March 16, 2020

Coupon 0.500 pct

Issue price 100.8100

Reoffer price 100.8100

Reoffer yield 0.34 pct

Payment Date February 16,2015

Lead Manager(s) WGZ

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Duesseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN DE000WGZ8BR0

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)