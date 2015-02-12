FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- BPI adds 400 mln euros to 2021 bond
#Financials
February 12, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- BPI adds 400 mln euros to 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Bpifrance Financement

Guarantor EPIC BPI Groupe

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date October 25, 2021

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 102.201

Yield 0.415 pct

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 3.25 pct 2021 FRTR

Payment Date February 20, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, NATIXIS & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) & AA (Fitch)

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN FR0012243814

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
