New Issue- KfW adds NZ$50 mln to 2018 bond

Feb 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic Of Germany

Issue Amount NZ$50 million

Maturity Date June 14, 2018

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price 101.5875

Yield 3.233 pct

Payment Date February 20, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank And TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total NZ$425 million

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0943420231

