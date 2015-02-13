FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2015 / 11:34 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- KfW adds NZ$50 mln to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic Of Germany

Issue Amount NZ$50 million

Maturity Date June 14, 2018

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price 101.5875

Yield 3.233 pct

Payment Date February 20, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank And TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total NZ$425 million

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0943420231

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
