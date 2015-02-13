FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- IFC adds 6.25 bln Indian Rupee to 2019 bond
February 13, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- IFC adds 6.25 bln Indian Rupee to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower International Finance Corporation

(IFC)

Issue Amount 6.25 billion Indian Rupee

Maturity Date June 3,2019

Coupon 7.8 pct

Issue price 109.428

Reoffer price 109.428

Reoffer yield 5.303 pct

Spread Minus 242 basis points

Underlying govt bond 7.28 pct June 2019 IGB

Payment Date February 24,2015

Lead Manager(s) Citi, DB & JPM

Ratings Aaa (stable)(Moody‘s) & AAA (stable)(S&P)

Listing Luxembourg & Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law New York

Notes The issue size will total 26.25 billion Indian Rupee when fungible

ISIN US45950VCV62

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
