New Issue- ZKB prices 185 mln sfr 2025 bond

Feb 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB)
Issue Amount 185 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 2, 2025
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.0 pct
Payment Date March 2, 2015
Lead Manager(s) ZKB
Ratings A (S&P)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)