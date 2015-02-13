FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- ZKB prices 185 mln sfr 2025 bond
February 13, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- ZKB prices 185 mln sfr 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB)

Issue Amount 185 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 2, 2025

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.0 pct

Payment Date March 2, 2015

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Ratings A (S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0267596697

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
