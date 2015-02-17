New Issue- nSFF prices a dual tranche deal

Feb 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nya Svensk FastighetsFinansiering AB
(nSFF)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 425 million swedish crown
Maturity Date March 9, 2020
Coupon 3-month stibor + 100 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month stibor + 100bps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 775 million swedish crown
Maturity Date March 9, 2018
Coupon 3-month stibor + 75 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month stibor + 75bps
Common terms
Payment Date March 9,2015
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)
Listing Nasdaq OMX Stockholm
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)