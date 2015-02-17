New Issue- nSFF prices a dual tranche deal

Feb 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nya Svensk FastighetsFinansiering AB

(nSFF)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 425 million swedish crown

Maturity Date March 9, 2020

Coupon 3-month stibor + 100 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month stibor + 100bps

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 775 million swedish crown

Maturity Date March 9, 2018

Coupon 3-month stibor + 75 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month stibor + 75bps

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date March 9,2015

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)

Listing Nasdaq OMX Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

