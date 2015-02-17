FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- nSFF prices a dual tranche deal
#Financials
February 17, 2015 / 10:02 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- nSFF prices a dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nya Svensk FastighetsFinansiering AB

(nSFF)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 425 million swedish crown

Maturity Date March 9, 2020

Coupon 3-month stibor + 100 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month stibor + 100bps

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 775 million swedish crown

Maturity Date March 9, 2018

Coupon 3-month stibor + 75 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month stibor + 75bps

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date March 9,2015

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)

Listing Nasdaq OMX Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
