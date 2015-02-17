New Issue-LB Saar prices 50 mln euro 2025 bond

Feb 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Landesbank Saar

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date February 24, 2025

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 101.37

Reoffer price 101.37

Yield 1.1 pct

Payment Date February 24, 2015

Lead Manager(s) LB Saar

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000SLB5888

