New Issue- GM prices 650 mln euro 2018 bond

Feb 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower General Motors Financial International B.V.
Guarantor General Motors Financial Company, Inc. & AmeriCredit
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date February 23, 2018
Coupon 0.85 pct
Reoffer price par
Spread 68 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date February 23, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, CACIB, Lloyds & RBS
Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P) &
BB+ (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
