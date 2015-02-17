New Issue- GM prices 650 mln euro 2018 bond

Feb 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower General Motors Financial International B.V.

Guarantor General Motors Financial Company, Inc. & AmeriCredit

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date February 23, 2018

Coupon 0.85 pct

Reoffer price par

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date February 23, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, CACIB, Lloyds & RBS

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P) &

BB+ (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1193853006

