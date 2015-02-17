New Issue- Nordea adds 250 mln SEK to 2020 bond

Feb 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Nordea Bank AB
Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 18, 2020
Coupon 0.85 pct
Payment Date February 24, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Nordea Bank Danmark A/S
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Dublin
Denoms (M) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion Swedish crown
when fungible
Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
