New Issue- Nordea adds 250 mln SEK to 2020 bond

Feb 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Nordea Bank AB

Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 18, 2020

Coupon 0.85 pct

Payment Date February 24, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Bank Danmark A/S

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dublin

Denoms (M) 1

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion Swedish crown

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

