New Issue- First Gulf Bank prices $750 mln 2020 bond

Feb 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower First Gulf Bank PJSC

Issue Amount $750 million

Maturity Date February 24, 2020

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 99.549

Reoffer price 99.549

Yield 2.722 pct

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 115.9bp

Over the 1.25 pct January 2020 UST

Payment Date February 24, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche, FGB, HSBC & ING

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1193304596

