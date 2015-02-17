New Issue- First Gulf Bank prices $750 mln 2020 bond

Feb 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower First Gulf Bank PJSC
Issue Amount $750 million
Maturity Date February 24, 2020
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 99.549
Reoffer price 99.549
Yield 2.722 pct
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 115.9bp
Over the 1.25 pct January 2020 UST
Payment Date February 24, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche, FGB, HSBC & ING
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
