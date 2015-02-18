FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Regus: Stock jumps after Credit Suisse hikes target price
February 18, 2015 / 10:05 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Regus: Stock jumps after Credit Suisse hikes target price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Regus Plc’s shares rise as much as 4.6 pct to the highest in just over a year, after Credit Suisse ups its TP on the office space provider’s stock to reflect longer-term growth potential of the industry

** Shares in Regus, which provides meeting rooms, business lounges and office spaces for rent, feature among the top percentage gainers on London’s FTSE-250 Midcap Index after touching a high of 225p

** Credit Suisse adds stock to its SMID Europe Focus List and raises its TP to 260p from 235p, ahead of the 221.78p mean TP analysts have on the stock

** “We think Regus can sustain double digit revenue growth with 25 pct+ cash return on cash invested on net investments,” Credit Suisse analysts write in a note

** The increase in rental rates in key end markets should also support operational leverage given Regus’ ability to raise prices before its own costs increase, they add (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

