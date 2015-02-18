New Issue-Zuger KB prices 180 mln sfr 2027 bond

Feb 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Zuger KantonalBank
(Zuger KB)
Issue Amount 180 million swiss frnac
Maturity Date March 03,2027
Coupon 0.500 pct
Issue price 100.3490
Reoffer price 100.3490
Reoffer yield 0.47 pct
Spread 16 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
Payment Date March 3,2015
Lead Manager(s) KBZug
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
