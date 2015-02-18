FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Zuger KB prices 180 mln sfr 2027 bond
February 18, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Zuger KB prices 180 mln sfr 2027 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Zuger KantonalBank

(Zuger KB)

Issue Amount 180 million swiss frnac

Maturity Date March 03,2027

Coupon 0.500 pct

Issue price 100.3490

Reoffer price 100.3490

Reoffer yield 0.47 pct

Spread 16 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

Payment Date March 3,2015

Lead Manager(s) KBZug

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0271819812

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

