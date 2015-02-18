FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-EIB adds 100 mln Turkish Lira to 2020 bond
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 18, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 100 mln Turkish Lira to 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 100 million Turkish Lira

Maturity Date April 1,2020

Coupon 8.000 pct

Issue price 99.956

Issue yield 8.014 pct

Reoffer price 98.356

Reoffer yield 8.413 pct

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 10.5 pct January 2020 TURKGB

Payment Date February 25,2015

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets & RBC Europe Limited

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 1.875 pct (0.275 pct M&U, 1.600 pct selling)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 200 million Turkish Lira when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1139474206

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.