New Issue-SocGen SFH prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond
#Financials
February 18, 2015 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-SocGen SFH prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Societe Generale SFH SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 27, 2020

Coupon 0.125 pct

Issue price 99.563

Reoffer price 99.563

Yield 0.213 pct

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 27, 2015

Lead Manager(s) ABN, CA-CIB, RBC, Santander & SG

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
