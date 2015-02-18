New Issue-Teliasonera adds 150 mln SEK to 2023 bond

Feb 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Teliasonera AB

Issue Amount 150 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 08, 2023

Coupon 3.625 pct

Payment Date February 25, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion Swedish crown

When fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0989164743

Permanent ISIN XS1195201691

