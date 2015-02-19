BUZZ-Rexam: jumps on $6.85 bln Ball Corp offer

** British drinks can maker Rexam jumps 6.4 pct, after saying U.S. rival Ball Corp offered to buy the company in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about 4.43 bln pounds ($6.85 bln)

** Stock up 23 pct YTD, easily one of the most actively traded stock on FTSE 250

** Rexam said its shareholders will get 407 pence in cash and 0.04568 new Ball share for each Rexam share held, amounting to 628 pence per share.

** The offer was at a 17 pct premium to Rexam’s Wednesday close. Ball’s shares closed at $77.16 on Wednesday. (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)