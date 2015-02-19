FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Sundsvall prices 200 mln SEK 2018 FRN
#Financials
February 19, 2015 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Sundsvall prices 200 mln SEK 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Municipality of Sundsvall

(Sundsvall)

Issue Amount 200 million swedish crown

Maturity Date May 25,2018

Coupon 3-month stibor + 9 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date February 26,2015

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)

Listing Nasdaq OMX Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0006851705

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

