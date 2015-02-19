FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- JLR prices 400 mln stg 2023 bond
February 19, 2015 / 5:22 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- JLR prices 400 mln stg 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Jaguar Land Rover Automotive plc

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date March 01, 2023

Coupon 3.875 pct

Issue price par

Spread 226 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Gilts

Payment Date February 24, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, BNP, GS, RBS, CA, ING

Lloyds & SocGen

Ratings Ba2 (Moody‘s), BB (S&P) &

BB- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1195502031

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

