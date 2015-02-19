New Issue-EIB adds 500 mln rand to 2022 bond

Feb 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million rand

Maturity Date July 29,2022

Coupon 8.375 pct

Reoffer price 103.8350

Payment Date March 3,2015

Lead Manager(s) Nordea & TD

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s), AAA(S&P)&

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.5 billion euro when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1090019370

