New Issue-EIB adds 500 mln rand to 2022 bond
February 19, 2015 / 5:27 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 500 mln rand to 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million rand

Maturity Date July 29,2022

Coupon 8.375 pct

Reoffer price 103.8350

Payment Date March 3,2015

Lead Manager(s) Nordea & TD

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s), AAA(S&P)&

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.5 billion euro when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1090019370

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

