New Issue-EIB adds 500 mln rand to 2022 bond

Feb 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
Issue Amount 500 million rand
Maturity Date July 29,2022
Coupon 8.375 pct
Reoffer price 103.8350
Payment Date March 3,2015
Lead Manager(s) Nordea & TD
Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s), AAA(S&P)&
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.5 billion euro when fungible
Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
