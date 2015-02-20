FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- KBN adds A$50 mln 2025 bond
#Financials
February 20, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- KBN adds A$50 mln 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken AS

Issue Amount A$50 million

Maturity Date July 16, 2025

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price 109.791

Yield 3.1375 pct

Spread 36 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over ASW

Payment Date February 27, 2015

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Listing ASW

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2 (Oz 500 + 2)

Governing Law NSW

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN AU3CB0222529

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

