New Issue- EIB adds 500 mln rand 2017 bond

Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million rand

Maturity Date December 21, 2017

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price 96.950

Reoffer price 96.950

Yield 6.969 pct

Payment Date February 27, 2015

Lead Manager(s) J.P. Morgan Securities plc (London)

Ratings AAA (Moody‘s), Aaa (S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 0.1875 pct m&u

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English Law

Notes The issue size will total 3.350 billion rand when fungible

ISIN XS0875343591

