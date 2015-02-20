New Issue- EIB adds 500 mln rand 2017 bond

Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million rand
Maturity Date December 21, 2017
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue price 96.950
Reoffer price 96.950
Yield 6.969 pct
Payment Date February 27, 2015
Lead Manager(s) J.P. Morgan Securities plc (London)
Ratings AAA (Moody‘s), Aaa (S&P) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees 0.1875 pct m&u
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English Law
Notes The issue size will total 3.350 billion rand when fungible
