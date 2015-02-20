FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Skandiabanken adds 1.0 bln sek 2020 to FRN
February 20, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Skandiabanken adds 1.0 bln sek 2020 to FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower Skandiabanken AB

Issue Amount 1.0 billion swedish crown

Maturity Date February 28, 2020

Coupon 3 months Stibor + 39 basis points

Issue price 100.8590

Reoffer price 100.8590

Payment Date February 24, 2015

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (m) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes The issue size will total 2.0 billion swedish crown when fungible

ISIN SE0006504726

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
