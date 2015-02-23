New Issue- RLB prices 500 mln euro 2025 bond

Feb 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich Wien AG (RLB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 3, 2025

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 98.962

Yield 0.733 pct

Spread 1 basis point

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swap, equivalent to 36.2bp

Over the 0.5 pct February 2025 DBR

Payment Date March 3, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, LBBW, NORD/LB & RBI

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN XS1196405556

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)