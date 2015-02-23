FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BNG adds 50 mln stg to 2018 bond
#Financials
February 23, 2015 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-BNG adds 50 mln stg to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date December 07, 2018

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 102.226

Yield 1.262 pct

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilts

Payment Date March 02, 2015

Lead Manager(s) RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Netherlands

Notes The issue size will total 1.05 billion sterling

When fungible

ISIN XS0809685158

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

