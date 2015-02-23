New Issue-BNG adds 50 mln stg to 2018 bond

Feb 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date December 07, 2018

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 102.226

Yield 1.262 pct

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilts

Payment Date March 02, 2015

Lead Manager(s) RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Netherlands

Notes The issue size will total 1.05 billion sterling

When fungible

ISIN XS0809685158

