TravelCenters urged to sell stores, spin off unit - Bloomberg
February 24, 2015 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

TravelCenters urged to sell stores, spin off unit - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - TravelCenters of America LLC is being urged by activist investor Russell Glass to sell and lease back stores and to spin off its truck-repair business, Bloomberg reported, citing a letter from Glass’s RDG Capital Fund Management.

TravelCenters' property, comprising fuel stations, convenience stores and vacant land, could be worth $400 million, and a spinoff of its truck-repair chain at least $300 million, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1BN2BlT)

“RDG believes (TravelCenters) is a highly attractive yet deeply undervalued company,” Glass wrote in the letter dated Feb. 23, Bloomberg said. “The company should command a premium, not discounted valuation.”

TravelCenters was not immediately available for comment. RDG did not specify its stake in the letter.

Glass said the fair market value of the company after a sale of stores and a spinoff of the truck-repair business would be about $24 to $27 a share.

The company’s shares rose 2.9 percent to $13.05 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

TravelCenters’ shares have an intrinsic value of $17.06, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. The model is a measure of how much a stock should be worth currently when considering expected growth rates over the next 15 years. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

