Chassix looking to sell U.S plants after drop in earnings -Bloomberg
#Funds News
February 25, 2015 / 12:20 AM / 3 years ago

Chassix looking to sell U.S plants after drop in earnings -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Auto-parts supplier Chassix Inc is looking to sell some of its U.S. plants after its earnings dropped and the company missed two interest payments, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Michigan-based company, owned by billionaire Tom Gores’s Platinum Equity LLC, has entered into confidentiality agreements with potential buyers for the assets, Bloomberg said, citing the sources.

Chassix bondholders hired financial adviser AlixPartners LLC to represent them in restructuring negotiations, Bloomberg reported, citing two of the sources.

Chassix could not be reached for comment outside regular working hours, while Platinum Equity declined to comment.

Reporting by Nayan Das and Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

