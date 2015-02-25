New Issue- Helaba prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Feb 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen / Helaba

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 4, 2020

Coupon 0.10 pct

Reoffer price 99.965

Yield 0.107 pct

Spread Minus 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 18.2bp

Over the 0 pct April 2020 OBL

Payment Date March 4, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse,

Deutsche Bank & Helaba

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg & Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS1196862889

