New Issue- Helaba prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Feb 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen / Helaba
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 4, 2020
Coupon 0.10 pct
Reoffer price 99.965
Yield 0.107 pct
Spread Minus 17 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 18.2bp
Over the 0 pct April 2020 OBL
Payment Date March 4, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse,
Deutsche Bank & Helaba
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg & Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)